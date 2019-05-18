Graduation ceremonies for Cashton High School will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the District gymnasium.
Candidates for graduation: Brett Robert Butzler, Anina Lucie Brünisholz, Haylee Rose Connelly, Ty Thomas Costello, Jason Alexander Cummings, Adrian Ulysses Diaz, Kiana Marie Euler, Zoe Eva Grandall, Rian Henry Gronemus, Carter Lee Hall, Alyssa Faye Hooker, Ako Kawahata, Ashley Renee Kempf, Kiley Paige Kneifl, Keagen Xavier Kuhn, Micah Danielle Kunau, Nicholas Matthew Lasky, Damon James Lukaszewski, James Thomas Lutz, Dawson Gabriel Mashak, Loren Alexis Olson, Nicole Marie Olson, Rachael Renee Peterson, Kole Martin Ripley, Aby Daniel Rodriguez-Santos, Alexis Rose Schelbe, Aubree Anne Kristine Schmitz, Clarissa Martina Schwarz, Carly Mabel Servais and Javier Jose Tirado.
