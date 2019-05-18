Graduation ceremonies for Coulee Christian School will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, in the Coulee Christian School Auditorium, 230 W. Garland St., West Salem.
Valedictorian: Isaac Fladhammer. Salutatorian: Danika Brasic.
Candidates for graduation: Danika Brasic, Cheng (Oliver) Chen, Isaac Fladhammer, Yibin Han, Lillian Keeney, Minseo Lee, AnneMarie McMahon, Matthew Root, Elizabeth Scorby, Joshua Stoa, Alexis VanDyken, Jenzy Walugembe and Jiayin (Penny) Zhou.
