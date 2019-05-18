Graduation ceremonies for Kickapoo High School will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the high school gymnasium.
Valedictorian: Ayden Fleeharty. Salutatorian: Maylea Bibbey.
Candidates for graduation: Seth Armstrong, Rebecca Baker, Michael Banks-Eades, Hayley Bass, Michael Becker, Maylea Bibbey, Alexis Burkhamer, Nicole Campton, Haven Carley, Annabelle Chally, Anthony Cina, Spencer Clark, Jessica Coulthard, Alyssa Crook, Antaya Crook, Amber Dobbs, Hunter Dobson, Tristin Fawcett, Ayden Fleeharty, Lauralee Galindo, Violet Galindo, Daniel Gallegos, Mitchell Geary, Devon Grymala, Morgan Hall, Ryan Havlik, Tava Howell, Ruger Johnson, Karlee Leatherberry, Alexis Loper, Elias Murphy-Lopez, Lindsay Neefe, Jacob Osborne, Seth Parker, Dominick Potenziani, Brittany Riordan, Sequoya Smith, Aislynn Stone, Kayla Turgasen, Allie Vaaler, Wyland Wagner, Lydia Wallace, Leah Warner, Ryne Wiegel and Jacob Yearous.
