Graduation ceremonies for La Crescent-Hokah High School will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, in the La Crescent Community Arena.
Candidates for graduation: Blake Anderson, Kori Baer, Alexus Bartsch, Ella Baudek, Ricky Bauer, Alexander Boudreau, Jada Brennan, Justin Bridwell, Nyah Brooks, Dominic Buswell, Gavin Christianson, Hannah Clarkin, Natalie Conley, Emma Connolly, Timothy Connolly, Zoe Danielson, Kennedie Dawson, Jacob Dayton, Payton Dryden, Russell Drye, Jonah Faas, Jess Fechner, Alexander Ferrier, Joshua Ferrier, Garrett Fields, Sara Fisher, Nathan Frank, Molly Franzose, Harley Furlong, Dylan Graves, Lilly Hackworth, Jacob Hogan, Nickolas Hoopingarner, Samuel Hoopingarner, Jaden Howe, Brianna Hrabak, Kaine Johnson, Clayton Jorgenson, Colton Jorgenson, Keaton Keip, Alex Kerska, Thomas Kiesau, Spencer Klawiter, Elizabeth Kreutzman, Jessica Kruckow, Mason Lange, Ryan Lemke, Kaitlyn Lintelman, Ryan Loeffler, Abigail Lorenz, Michael Luoma, Tyler Mallicoat, Tanner Malmin, Tyrice Marsolek, Keegan McCarthy, Cade McCool, Dane McCormick, Paige McKinnon, Maxwell Mootz, Kenneth Myhre, Amanda Neitzke, Alexis Newsom-Baker, Grant Nutter, Abraham Olson, Jennifer Olson, Paige Pasvogel, Therese Perrone, Nicholas Peterson, Kaylee Pogodzinski, Jada Reider, Mitchell Roberts, Kaylyn Rommes, Jenna Ruppert, Alex Schuster, Samuel Shimshak, Connor Siegersma, Christopher Thoen, Anna Tollefson, Corbin Trynowski, Adam Vitto, Emma Walter, Chloe Walton, Bryce Weymiller, Romis Whitford, Kailey Wieser, Lucas Wieser, Samuel Wieser, Dylan Worrell and Alexander Yeiter.
