Graduation ceremonies for La Farge High School will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, in the high school gymnasium.
Valedictorian: Abbey Jacobs. Salutatorian: Lara Boudinot.
Javier Bautista, Lara Boudinot, Evan Campbell, Austin Conley, Alivia Fish, Ashley Heitmann, Abbey Jacobs, Khadeja Jaiteh, Cody Krueger, Tucker Lee, Serena Murphy-Kehoe, Kaleb Olson, Lilly Price, Hannah Schneider, Dale Russell Sedgwick, Ian Smith and Thayron Turner.
