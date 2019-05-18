Graduation ceremonies for Luther High School will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the high school.
Valedictorian: Elliott Schroeder. Salutatorian: Kaitlyn Stratman.
Candidates for graduation: Adam Bemis, Kaitlin Bendel, Chelsea Bruemmer, Samantha Bunke, Emery Byus, Jack Conway, Gretchen Cortez, Melina Dorn, Carissa Falkenberg, Alissa Fruit, Anna Gady, Quaid Handy, Berkley Harle, Cianna Hoppe, Ruoqiu Huang, Kennedy Jordan, Skylar Kasten, Briana Kauffman, Kaitlyn Kennedy, Matthew Kilmer, Katie Kirsch, Samuel Larson, Jolene Las, Lydia Levendoski, Yiwen Liu, Bennett Loersch, Riley Matzke, Jake Meyers, Amanda Muller, Isaiah Pamperin, Cynda Protsman, Emily Pyatt, Andrew Raddatz, Benjamin Riley, Tanner Robson, Kimberly Rushlow, Elliott Schroeder, Emily Schwartz, Jessica Sennes, Kevin Shepeck, Cade Stark, Kaitlyn Stratman, Faith Struemke, David Vannucchi, Paige Wagner, Thomas Walsh, Clayton Weber, Caitlyn Weeks, Logan Willer and Jacob Yew.
