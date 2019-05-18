Try 3 months for $3

Graduation ceremonies for SAILS High School will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, in the AEC Building, Central Gymnasium, 201 East Franklin St.

Candidates for graduation: Zechariah Arnold, Marjorie Cameron, Evelyne Clark, Mariah Ebert, Dakota Gray, Mason Hampel, Michala Hardinger, Ana Hernandez, Abby Keith, Alexis Keller, Tucker King, Cody Kneifl, Emilea Knapp, Mercadies Lemoine, Ivan Lopez, Abrigela Martinez-Cabrera, Morgan Nedland, Heather Norrid, Violet Paredes, Lya Perez, Brage Pfaff, Logan Radek, Isaac Reinart, Bernabe Silva, Zachary Siple, Vincent Smith, Joshua Stahl, Madison Steinhoff, Wesley Sutherland, Devon Trainor-Chacon and Dalton Wateski.

