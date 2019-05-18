Graduation ceremonies for Viroqua High School, Laurel High School and Better Futures High School will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in the Viroqua High School gymnasium.
Viroqua High School candidates for graduation: Hannah Anderson, Hunter Anderson, Serena Baker, Bekka Bast, Natasha Berg, Hunter Best, Issac Billington, Lauren Brendel, Kerbie Brose, Kyler Buros, Braxton Cary, Rhavenn Davis, Elizabeth Dornacker, Madison Dull, Selena Dyer, Sawyer Felton, Alexis Finster, Alexis Fortney, Colton Fox, Richard Frenn, Ashlee Gander, Anthony Garvalia, Dalton Glass, Luke Gross, Shyla Gross, Theodore Hanson, Jenna Harless, Troy Hass, Elizabeth Hiles, Trevor Howe, Avienda Inman, Morgan Inman, Kendra Jerdee, Samuel Jett, Lillian Kazenske, Maya Kimble, Matthew Kleiber, Tate Knutson, Annika Kupczak, Alexandria Leum, Sarah Mather, Sydney McGregor, Hannah Melsha, Bobby Jo Miller, Brett Morey, Camryn Nelson, Deven Nietzold, Lucas Oldham, Anthony Rappl, Shawn Renfro, Max Rodriguez, Remington Running, John Rush, Garvin Saner, Quetin Schmit, Christian Schneider, Ruger Sisbach, Mason Skrede, Olivia Slack, Mackenzie Stalsberg, William Steffen, Alita Stilwell, Logan Stout, Michael Stuber, Olivia Thew, Mason Thompson, Avery Thurin, Caleb Ties, Erica Tryggestad, Sophia Tubbin, Samuel Urch, Hunter Vikemyr, Chandlor Volden, Lexi Wagemester, Andrew Wedwick, Jillian Weston and Austin Yttri.
Laurel High School candidates: Maia Barendregt, Lucy Boisvert, Emery Deutsch, Kylie Krahn, Juniper LeMaire, Taylor Mathison, Karin Ott, Kennedy Radke and Cayleigh Smith.
Better Futures High School candidates: Landon Clark, Kasey Hammond, Katie Hammond, Alexander Miller, Katelyn Nundahl, Madeline Preston and Madison Salamoni.
