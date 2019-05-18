Graduation ceremonies for Whitehall Memorial High School will be at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the high school gymnasium.
Valedictorian: Riley Frank. Salutatorian: Kaitlyn Molis.
Candidates for graduation: Matthew Baken, Gavin Benson, Bailey Blaha, Kivrin Brasda, Alana Brantner, Isabella Brouillet, Izak Casperson, Isabella Dodge, Kelby Estenson, Lauren Fields, Riley Frank, Jacob Fremstad, Halle Geiger, Berenice Guzman-Soto, Benjamin Hallis, Brianna Harvie, Kayla Henk, Abbigayle Herman, Brandon Herman, Miles Herrick, Clayton Johnson, Shelby Johnson, Kendra Julson, Tate Kiefer, Megan Kohel, Roselynn Lambright, Nathaniel Larson, Preston Martin, Erin Matheny, Montana Mish, Jessica Mohan, Kaitlyn Molis, Charles Nygard, Brody Padula, Michael Poulos, Gillian Price, Elise Riesenweber, Preston Robinson, James Smith, Raquel Sosalla, Abigail Staff, Caleb Steinfeldt, Christian Stenberg, Logan Stephens, Nicole Suhr, Chase Sylla, Taylor Thoma, James Thorson, Kyleigh Wilmer, Parker Windjue, Jakob Wurzer and Jessica Zimmerman.
