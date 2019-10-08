{{featured_button_text}}

Eduardo Chavez, grandson of the famous labor leader Cesar Chavez, will lead a screening of his documentary, “Hailing Cesar,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

“‘Hailing Cesar’ is a film about my journey to understand the legacy and struggle of my grandfather,” Eduardo Chavez said. “My goal is to share his message with a new generation. This film is my first step in honoring his legacy.”

The screening will be followed by a question and answer session with the filmmaker.

The event is free and open to the public, and is one of several being held in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month.

For more information about the film and filmmaker, and to view the trailer, visit www.hailingcesar.com.

