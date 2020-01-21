Great Rivers United Way makes last-minute fundraising push

Great Rivers United Way is appealing to businesses and community members as it makes an eleventh-hour push to reach its annual fundraising goal.
Executive Director Mary Kay Wolf said the group is more than $200,000 short of its original $2 million target. At the very least, she said, the group is hoping to hit the $1.8 million mark by pulling in another $25,000.
The deadline for donations is Jan. 31.
“People don’t realize that their donation makes a big difference,” said Wolf, who has led Great Rivers since 2013. “You add up all those dollars, and it really does go a long way. I don’t know if people understand that.”
Great Rivers serves a seven-county region across western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. The money raised during its annual community investment campaign is granted to area organizations doing a wide variety of work -- from educating children, to helping families in financial crisis, to offering mental health support and other social assistance.
This year, Great Rivers received a record $2.5 million in funding requests. And that’s why the fundraising shortfall is particularly disappointing, Wolf said.
The deficit is due in part to one company changing its donation policy and discontinuing its usual gift, she said.
She added that changes to the tax law, paired with an aging roster of regular donors, have contributed to less and less money coming in.
“This year has been particularly challenging, so we’re going back to the community and either asking them to consider a first gift or asking them to give extra,” Wolf said. “The need is definitely there, so we’re doing everything we can to make sure that we meet that need.”
To help carry the group to its goal, Altra Federal Credit Union recently donated an additional $35,000, bringing its total contribution for the year to $93,000. Brenengen Auto Group also stepped up with a large recent donation.
"Altra has always believed in the United Way and the work they do in the community," said Cheryl Dutton, Altra's vice president of marketing. "I think that many do not understand the impact United Way has on the community. They help the youth. They help the elderly. The help make people's lives better.
"Without the funding for these programs, people will definitely feel it."
Wolf said Great Rivers could use help from businesses and community members alike.
In addition to meeting with local business leaders, the group is encouraging residents to donate online, over the phone or through the mail. More information can be found at www.greatriversunitedway.org.
“I think we could do a better job of helping people understand how United Way helps the community, especially young people,” Wolf said. “We’re a lot more than a pass-through of money to other programs. Our staff members sit on a multitude of collaboratives in the community, and they provide a lot of strategic thinking about the big social issues facing our area.”
Kyle Farris