Great Rivers United Way makes last-minute fundraising push

She added that changes to the tax law, paired with an aging roster of regular donors, have contributed to less and less money coming in.

“This year has been particularly challenging, so we’re going back to the community and either asking them to consider a first gift or asking them to give extra,” Wolf said. “The need is definitely there, so we’re doing everything we can to make sure that we meet that need.”

To help carry the group to its goal, Altra Federal Credit Union recently donated an additional $35,000, bringing its total contribution for the year to $93,000. Brenengen Auto Group also stepped up with a large recent donation.

"Altra has always believed in the United Way and the work they do in the community," said Cheryl Dutton, Altra's vice president of marketing. "I think that many do not understand the impact United Way has on the community. They help the youth. They help the elderly. The help make people's lives better.

"Without the funding for these programs, people will definitely feel it."

Wolf said Great Rivers could use help from businesses and community members alike.