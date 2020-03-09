Gundersen to donate $1.2 million to Hamilton expansion; project unanimously approved by board

Gundersen Health System will contribute $1.2 million to the $6.3 million expansion and remodel of Hamilton Early Learning Center, which was unanimously approved Monday by the La Crosse school board.
The health-care organization considers Powell-Poage-Hamilton, named in part for the elementary school, its neighborhood, said CEO Scott Rathgaber, and both he and the Gundersen board were delighted to support the project, funding a new media center.
“It takes partners from all pieces of the community to bring us forward and deliver on all of our missions to improve our communities. How better to do that than through our schools,” Rathgaber said. “It works best when we all work together.”
He commended the school board for a project he said would live on for generations to come.
The project is designed to transform the 60-year-old elementary school into a “community school” similar to the recently constructed Northside Elementary. In addition to the media center, the remodel will include three new classrooms, community space and a gymnasium.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater La Crosse Area has also committed $1.2 million toward the project, with development director Nicole Brei saying the partnership with the school district has long been a success.
Hamilton was the first school site for the club, which allowed kids to go smoothly from school to the Boys & Girls Club and continue their learning after school.
“With that and working with the Hamilton youth, we see a great need for a little extra support for the Hamilton kids and students. We work very closely with them and we enjoy our time with them. These kids really deserve quality programming during the day as well as after school,” Brei said.
The city of La Crosse also awarded the project $400,000 in community development block grant funds, with community development administrator Caroline Gregerson saying the project supported the city’s efforts to revitalize the area.
Gregerson was particularly happy to help facilitate stakeholder input sessions when the project began.
“We thought if we’re going to commit to this, we really want to know that it’s reflective of the people who are going to use the facility,” Gregerson said.
The plans really were, she said.
The remaining $3.5 million in funding will come from the school district’s general fund.
Superintendent Randy Nelson said the vote was a statement of the board’s commitment to the neighborhood.
“It’s a commitment to the neighborhood, it’s a commitment to the families, it’s a commitment to the businesses and institutions that are in that neighborhood,” Nelson said.
The school sits in the heart of the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood, which has been a target for redevelopment from both the city of La Crosse and La Crosse County for several years.
Three in four students at the school are economically disadvantaged, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Hamilton is also the most racially diverse school in the district, with 50% of its students identifying as non-white.
Construction is slated to begin in November 2020, with an eye toward a Sept. 1, 2021, completion date. There will be some construction going on while school is in session, as Hamilton is a year-round school.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.