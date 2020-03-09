Gundersen to donate $1.2 million to Hamilton expansion; project unanimously approved by board

“With that and working with the Hamilton youth, we see a great need for a little extra support for the Hamilton kids and students. We work very closely with them and we enjoy our time with them. These kids really deserve quality programming during the day as well as after school,” Brei said.

The city of La Crosse also awarded the project $400,000 in community development block grant funds, with community development administrator Caroline Gregerson saying the project supported the city’s efforts to revitalize the area.

Gregerson was particularly happy to help facilitate stakeholder input sessions when the project began.

“We thought if we’re going to commit to this, we really want to know that it’s reflective of the people who are going to use the facility,” Gregerson said.

The plans really were, she said.

The remaining $3.5 million in funding will come from the school district’s general fund.

Superintendent Randy Nelson said the vote was a statement of the board’s commitment to the neighborhood.

“It’s a commitment to the neighborhood, it’s a commitment to the families, it’s a commitment to the businesses and institutions that are in that neighborhood,” Nelson said.