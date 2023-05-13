Gundersen Health System's Sandy Brekke received an honorary doctorate Saturday from Viterbo University, a recognition of her decades of service to the La Crosse community.

Brekke, a senior consultant at Gundersen's Office of Population Health, received her Masters of Servant Leadership from Viterbo in 2019, and was selected by the university's president, Rick Trietley, to receive the 2023 honorary doctorate. Trietley, who started at Viterbo in 2022, plans to award one each year. Choosing Brekke, who was the keynote speaker for the spring commencement, was an easy choice.

The former ICU nurse is well known in the community for her 27 years at St. Clare Health Mission, where she served as director for 15 years, and current efforts to address social determinants of health with Gundersen. Brekke also serves on the Wisconsin Health Equity Council, has been on the boards of the La Crosse Community Foundation and La Crosse Public Education Foundation and is part of the Alliance to Heal driver team.

"She's really made her mark on society in her willingness to be an advocate and systems level change agent for the vulnerable and the homeless population and those who are suffering from addiction," said Trietley. "She has worked in many avenues, both on the ground as well as through the state and government systems."

Brekke said she was "tremendously grateful" and "humbled " by the honorary doctorate and modestly noted, "I am just a product of the people that I have interacted with."

Her response to the recognition, said Trietely, "Was typical to what I thought. Obviously she was incredibly honored and surprised, but was very quick to point out that she didn't feel she deserved it. And that is actually the reaction we hope for, because in general the type of people who earn honorary degrees are just focused on making lives better for others, not focused on themselves. She is absolutely deserving."

Brekke said she has great admiration Viterbo's emphasis on transforming oneself and the community "through service, collaboration and leadership," efforts that make a difference on local, national and global levels.

"I am inspired by the countless examples of the young people graduating from Viterbo who have pursued collective action by bringing together diverse voices to care for our community," said Brekke. "From providing humanitarian assistance to refugees, to advocating for those who have been afforded less privilege, to driving local climate action, their examples provide the roadmap we need to build the more resilient, healthy communities."

Brekke in turn inspires the community, said Trietely.

"She is an amazing women who has used her education and her position for the greater good of society," said Trietely. "La Crosse is fortunate to have her and I'm convinced she has a lot of great work left in her and will continue to make a difference in here for years to come."