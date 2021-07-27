HAHS, HACC hosting book fair Monday

The Holmen Area Historical Society and Holmen Area Community Center are hosting a Holmen Area History Book Fair on Monday, Aug. 2, beginning at 6 p.m. at the HACC, 600 N. Holmen Drive.

Our main speaker will be Scott Lee. Lee grew up in Holmen and went on to a 40 year teaching career in Trempealeau. In his book, "Spiders & Snakes & Rats -- Oh My!" he shares his lived Holmen history, his teaching experiences, and ways he connected others to the natural world.

We will also have on display and for sale other history books by local authors, including the newly published "Living History: Holmen Eighth Graders Respond to 2020."

HAHS’s president, Barb Anderson, will have her newly published cookbook, "The Keepsake Cookbook," for sale. It is filled with favorite recipes of family and friends, a rich community connection.