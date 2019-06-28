Hamilton Early Learning Center will get a makeover Saturday after Bimbo Bakeries USA donated $5,000 to support an edible schoolyard and beautification project near the school's main entrance.
The project, spearheaded by GROW La Crosse, aims to fill the front of the Hamilton building with pollinator-friendly perennial plants, bringing health benefits to children, the community and the surrounding ecosystem. This newest section will incorporate an apple tree guild along with mint and strawberry plants.
The edible schoolyard will serve as an added food source for the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood Association’s Little Free Food Pantry outside of the school’s main entrance, as well as an outdoor learning space where students can connect with nature and find healthy food.
“GROW La Crosse currently provides regular garden education lessons at Hamilton,” said Jamie O'Neill, executive director of GROW. “The edible garden will expand those lessons and provide another unique educational opportunity for kids.”
Volunteers from Bimbo, GROW, and the School District of La Crosse will start and complete the project Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The donation from Bimbo was administered through the company's Good Neighbor Program.
