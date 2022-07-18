Higher ed group says Saint Mary's violated academic policy when firing tenured faculty positions

A nonprofit higher education organization says Saint Mary's University of Minnesota failed to follow widely accepted standards and procedures when they eliminated 13 faculty positions this spring as part of sweeping academic cuts.

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) cited violations of their 1940 Statement of Principles on Academic Freedom and Tenure and recommended administration rescind the terminations of the all 13 faculty. Saint Mary's, a private, Lasallian school in Winona, responded with a statement last Wednesday, saying the administration followed the protocols outlined within the university's college faculty handbook.

"I believe Saint Mary's University fulfilled its commitment to shared governance these past months through collaboration between administration and faculty," President Father James Burns said in the statement.

In May, the administration announced they were ending 11 academic programs beginning in the 2022-23 academic year, most of which were in the liberal arts. These cuts included the 13 faculty positions, and were met with concern and pushback from Saint Mary's students and alumni.

A Saint Mary's professor, who was fired this spring as part of the cuts, notified AAUP of the terminations of faculty in tenured positions. This professor, who chose to remain anonymous, said the terminations were handled "the exact opposite" as suggested within the guidelines.

The AAUP guidelines are recognized by more than 250 educational institutions, and are commonly used within university policies and collective bargaining agreements. While the AAUP has no legal power, the procedures represent the "gold standard of higher education policy". according to Anita Levy, a senior program officer with AAUP.

"When institutions do not follow our guidelines, the climate for academic freedom and tenure is jeopardized, which, in turn, affects the quality of student education. The Association’s longstanding position is that, if tenure is to have any meaning at an institution, tenured appointments cannot be terminated just because a shortfall in enrollments leads to program discontinuance as was the case at St. Mary’s," Levy said.

Ben Murray, Saint Mary's executive vice president and chief financial officer, said "the AAUP policies and guidelines have served and will continue to serve as a resource for our university."

The AAUP recognizes that tenured faculty positions may need to be cut under extreme financial crises that compromise the integrity of institutions. While Saint Mary's administration cited ongoing economic stressors and declining enrollment as the motivation for making these cuts, they have not declared a financial exigency.

In his statement, Burns said this is not a requirement for termination within the Saint Mary's handbook.

The AAUP guidance on the termination of tenured faculty also calls for faculty participation on "all matters" related to financial exigency and resulting terminations.

This participation should include an elected faculty body to help determine if a financial crisis is occurring, where program cuts should be made and which faculty appointments should be terminated.

In his statement, Burns said participation did occur through "appointed faculty representatives," whose identities remain confidential. These appointed representatives also reviewed the financial status of the institution and made program adjustment recommendations, Burns said.

However, the Saint Mary's professor said they thought this consultation was limited.

"They basically just said, 'here’s what we’re going to do — any questions?' " the professor said.

The guidelines also recommend faculty be given access to complete financial data on the institution, have the opportunity to respond with a written statement and to contest any decisions in an open hearing.

In addition, the tenure and academic freedom policy says institutions must not hire any new tenured faculty for three years after terminating positions. However, Saint Mary's has begun advertising adjunct position openings, according to Levy and the Saint Mary's professor.

"It seems very clear that what they're doing is essentially what we call 'adjunct-ifying' the faculty," Levy said. "In other words, they're letting go of tenured or long-serving faculty members and they're looking to hire adjunct faculty in their place. Of course, they can pay them less, they don't have to give them benefits. There's many reasons why institution wants to do this, but it's not really legitimate in our eyes."

AAUP guidelines recommend that administrations will attempt to relocate the faculty to another area of the institution, rather than terminating the positions. Burns said Saint Mary's "will seek" to do this.

In line with the recommended AAUP procedures, Saint Mary's administration did offer severance packages to the terminated faculty and give them another year of employment, through the 2023 academic year.

It remains unclear why Saint Mary's, voluntarily or not, choose not follow the guidelines outlined by the AAUP within the 1940 Statement of Principles on Academic Freedom and Tenure, according to Levy and the professor.

"I think nobody questioned the fact that something drastic needed to be done," the professor said in reference to the falling enrollment numbers at Saint Mary's. "The question is -- was it this?"