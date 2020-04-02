Holmen elementary teacher launches music challenge during pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During this time of social distancing, Holmen teacher Beth Waldron is encouraging her students, their families and others to stay connected through music.

She’s doing it by with the “Viking Karaoke Challenge,” inviting people to create karaoke and other music videos and then posting them on YouTube at “Mrs. Waldron’s Music Channel.”

Before developing the idea, the Viking Elementary music teacher was providing music lesson programs to stay connected with her students, believing music can ease the isolation, fear and sadness in the global community.

The sessions ended up reaching other people in the community as well as her students.

“I thought it would be fun to encourage others to make music for joy’s sake, to share with others the joy I get to experience through my job every day,” Waldron said. “After the schools were shut down, I wanted to stay connected to my students. I wanted to give them a fun reminder of their normal school day and make sure they knew I was still thinking about them.”

As Waldron was getting messages from her students, she also noticed a number of grownups were commenting on her videos.