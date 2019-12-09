Holmen, G-E-T schools receive grants for jazz programming

The Holmen and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau school districts have received grants to bolster their jazz programming.

The Madison Jazz Society recently announced a total of $10,000 in grants for more than 20 Wisconsin schools.

Holmen Middle School received $500 to help build the curricular portion of its jazz band library. G-E-T High School received $500 to fund school visits by jazz clinicians.

Since the Madison Jazz Society began its grant program in 1989, it has awarded more than $137,000 in grants and scholarships.

“We are pleased that these grants will assist students from all over WIsconsin now and in years to come,” society president Linda Marty Schmitz said. “We are thrilled to see that many schools throughout the state are working to provide opportunities for their students to learn about America’s original art form – jazz."