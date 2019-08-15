Luckily, they came thirsty.
The Holmen High School football team Thursday descended on a juice stand at the home of Patty Bagniewski, an educational assistant for the School District of Holmen and the summer lunch coordinator for Holmen’s Hope, a nonprofit organization.
As is her annual tradition, Bagniewski was helping raise money so that underprivileged children in the district will have school supplies and free meals in the coming school year.
And the football players, fresh out of practice, were happy to oblige.
“I’m super excited — I’ve loved juice boxes since I was a kid,” said senior guard William Ranis, one of nearly 100 Vikings to trade fistfuls of dollars for yellow boxes of Hi-C.
“Holmen is a tight-knit community,” he said. “We’re just looking to support the local community in any way we can.”
Players rummaged through coolers to find their favorite flavors: fruit punch, kiwi, grape. Some walked away with one or two. Others appeared to be stocking up for a natural disaster.
Coach Travis Kowalski said his players needed zero convincing to help with the cause.
“I sent out the message last night, and they said, ‘We’ll be there. What should we bring?’” Kowalski said. “We always preach about doing the right thing, and this is a chance for us to do the right thing.”
Bagniewski said she was hoping to raise $300 for the Holmen’s Hope backpack program, which sends food home with underprivileged children each Friday of the school year. Looking at the empty coolers, Bagniewski said she felt confident she had reached her goal.
“It takes a village, and if we didn’t have help, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” she said. “I’ve always said it’s important to volunteer and pay it forward. Who knows if we’ll ever be in a situation where we’ll need some extra help?”
