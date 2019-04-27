The following students were selected as March Students of the Month at Holmen High School:
9th grade
- Ty Larson, child of Michael and Dana Larson
- Elle Stussy, child of Peter and Leah Stussy
- Pa Zee Vang, child of Pheng Vang and Mee Xiong
10th grade
- Maggie Hanks, child of Jonathan and Callie Hanks
11th grade
- Jaedon Abraham, child of Sara Roberson
- Austin Dechant, child of Lauren Norgaard and Lance Dechant
- Kyle Palmberg, child of Robert and Debra Palmberg
- Adam Quam, child of Daniel and Frances Quam
12th grade
- Kaleb Bakke, child of Brandy Taylor
- Mandy Britain, child of Timothy and Holly Britain
- Cameron Long, child of Tricia Long and Shane Long
- Adrian Voigt, child of Nancy Stier and Paul Voigt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.