Holmen High School students grant holiday wishes, with help from community

HOLMEN — Ol’ Saint Nick has nothing on the students in Amy McCutchen’s character strong class.

In what is becoming a holiday tradition, McCutchen’s students are delivering gifts not once a year but throughout December as part of the school’s Winter Wishes program.

Two years in, the class has granted students’ wishes for everything from a gas card, to an electronic keyboard, to a new car.

“The whole idea is to make sure they’re putting others’ needs before their own, McCutchen said. “It really hits you, because a lot of the wishes are for basic needs that most of us take for granted. They’re sitting next to these students in class, not knowing what they’re going through or what they need.”

First, the class asks students across the school to submit three wishes — one for themselves and two for others. This year, there are 300 wishes and counting.

Each wish is assigned a random code, for anonymity, printed out and taped on the wall in the cafeteria.

Students, teachers and community members are then invited to pick a wish, no matter how small, to fulfill.