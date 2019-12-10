Holmen High School students grant holiday wishes, with help from community

HOLMEN — Ol’ Saint Nick has nothing on the students in Amy McCutchen’s character strong class.
In what is becoming a holiday tradition, McCutchen’s students are delivering gifts not once a year but throughout December as part of the school’s Winter Wishes program.
Two years in, the class has granted students’ wishes for everything from a gas card, to an electronic keyboard, to a new car.
“The whole idea is to make sure they’re putting others’ needs before their own, McCutchen said. “It really hits you, because a lot of the wishes are for basic needs that most of us take for granted. They’re sitting next to these students in class, not knowing what they’re going through or what they need.”
First, the class asks students across the school to submit three wishes — one for themselves and two for others. This year, there are 300 wishes and counting.
Each wish is assigned a random code, for anonymity, printed out and taped on the wall in the cafeteria.
Students, teachers and community members are then invited to pick a wish, no matter how small, to fulfill.
“I love the holidays, and it’s just fun to see people’s faces when you bring them something,” said Brynn Daines, a senior. “My favorite ones are when the person is surprised because someone else made the wish for them. They weren’t expecting anything, and it just makes their day.”
Daines and her classmates do their best to get in the holiday spirit, wearing reindeer antlers and playing music as they make deliveries.
The act of giving, and being festive while doing it, gets the students out of their comfort zone, McCutchen said.
And because the class is a mix of underclassmen and upperclassmen, students are forced to work with classmates they might not be close with.
Teamwork is important, McCutchen said, because some of the wishes cannot be granted with a quick stop at Walmart.
One wish asked for a letter of appreciation for one of the custodians, so the class wrote one.
One wish asked for a girlfriend, so the class created a manual with step-by-step instructions.
And one wish, last year, asked for a car, so the class secured a used model from a staff member and arranged for a shop class to fix it up.
“It took the coordination of a lot of people,” McCutchen said. “It was like: ‘Are we really doing this? What did we get into?’ It was crazy and chaotic, but it all came together.”
Reading the wishes on the cafeteria wall is like flipping through a rolodex of human emotions: touched, amused, intrigued, perplexed.
One student asked for — and received — a cardboard cutout of Shrek.
Another, last year, asked for a prom dress.
“Holidays are all about giving back, and we’re just amping it up,” said Alexis Treadway, a senior. “It’s good to know we’re affecting our school in a positive way.”
The community has pitched in, too, in ways big and small.
A flower shop donated a bouquet. The Holmen Area Foundation awarded a grant. And residents across the region have given more than $1,000 to a GoFundMe campaign.
Treadway has even been contacting airlines, trying to get a donated plane ticket for a student who wants to visit her boyfriend during the holidays.
Those who wish to donate or fulfill a wish themselves can do so before Dec. 18. On Dec. 20, the last school day before Christmas, the class will deliver some of the biggest and most impactful gifts at a school-wide assembly.
“I’m excited to see what we can come up with, because we want to fulfill as many wishes as we can,” Treadway said. “It just fills your heart.”
Kyle Farris can be reached at 608-791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.