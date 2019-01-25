The following students were selected as students of the month for December at Holmen High School:
9th grade
- Chloe Hammond, child of Todd and Angie Hammond
- Elle Stussy, child of Peter and Leah Stussy
- Hannah Beutel-Davis, child of Scott and Verena Davis
10th grade
- Olivia Guthrie, child of Robyn Marcoux
11th grade
- Ashley Leisso, child of Andrew and Shawn Schwanbeck and Andrew Leisso
- Jillian Reitzel, child of Brian and Kellie Reitzel
12th grade
- Liberty Bryant, child of Scott Bryant and Melodi Bryant
- Nevin Wall, child of Mark and Tamara Wall
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.