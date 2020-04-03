Holmen High School students of the month for February

The following students were selected as February Students of the Month at Holmen High School:
9th grade
- Carson Kopecky, child of Matt and Tracey Kopecky
- Lyndsey Theis, child of Amber and Jordan Irons and John & Jamie Theis
- Carly Schindler, child of Thomas and Jennifer Schindler
10th grade
- Kenton Newman, child of Carl and Lisa Newman
11th grade
- Jenna Justus, child of David and Christine Justus
- Cindra Vang, child of Seng and Mai Vang
12th grade
- Brenna Schlosser, child of Kevin and Stella Schlosser
- Meredith Lanzel, child of Paul Lanzel and Dedra Lanzel
- Mai Kou Thao, child of Cha Thao and Yer Lo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!