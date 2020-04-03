Holmen High School students of the month for February
0 comments

Holmen High School students of the month for February

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following students were selected as February Students of the Month at Holmen High School:

9th grade

  • Carson Kopecky, child of Matt and Tracey Kopecky
  • Lyndsey Theis, child of Amber and Jordan Irons and John & Jamie Theis
  • Carly Schindler, child of Thomas and Jennifer Schindler

10th grade

  • Kenton Newman, child of Carl and Lisa Newman

11th grade

  • Jenna Justus, child of David and Christine Justus
  • Cindra Vang, child of Seng and Mai Vang

12th grade

  • Brenna Schlosser, child of Kevin and Stella Schlosser
  • Meredith Lanzel, child of Paul Lanzel and Dedra Lanzel
  • Mai Kou Thao, child of Cha Thao and Yer Lo
+8 
JUSTUS JENNA.jpg

Justus
+8 
KOPECKY CARSON.jpg

Kopecky
+8 
LANZEL MEREDITH.jpg

Lanzel
+8 
NEWMAN KENTON.jpg

Newman
+8 
SCHINDLER CARLY.jpg

Schindler
+8 
SCHLOSSER BRENNA.jpg

Schlosser
+8 
THAO MAI KOU.jpg

Thao
+8 
THEIS LYNDSEY.jpg

Theis
+8 
VANG NTXIM HLUB CINDRA.jpg

Vang
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News