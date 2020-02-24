Holmen High School students of the month for January
Holmen High School students of the month for January

The following students were selected as students of the month at Holmen High School for January:

10th Grade

  • Marshall Hohmann, child of Angela Hohmann and Austin Lawson
  • Xavier Palmer, child of Andrew and Tosha Palmer
  • Matt Moren, child of Linnea and Troy Miller

11th Grade

  • Sam Klein, child of Michael and Melissa Klein
  • Abigail Molstad, child of Phillip and Jennifer Molstad
  • Gina Xiong, child of Wa Neng Xiong and Houa Thao

12th Grade

  • Mai Kou Thao, child of Cha Thao
  • Noah Englerth, child of Matthew and Jody Englerth
+7 
ENGLERTH NOAH.jpg

Engelberth
+7 
HOHMANN MARSHALL.jpg

Hohmann
+7 
KLEIN SAMUEL.jpg

Klein
+7 
MOLSTAD ABIGAIL.jpg

Molstad
+7 
MOREN MATTHEW.jpg

Moren
+7 
PALMER XAVIER.jpg

Palmer
+7 
THAO MAI KOU.jpg

Thao
+7 
XIONG GINA.jpg

Xiong
