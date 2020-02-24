Holmen High School students of the month for January

The following students were selected as students of the month at Holmen High School for January:
10th Grade
- Marshall Hohmann, child of Angela Hohmann and Austin Lawson
- Xavier Palmer, child of Andrew and Tosha Palmer
- Matt Moren, child of Linnea and Troy Miller
11th Grade
- Sam Klein, child of Michael and Melissa Klein
- Abigail Molstad, child of Phillip and Jennifer Molstad
- Gina Xiong, child of Wa Neng Xiong and Houa Thao
12th Grade
- Mai Kou Thao, child of Cha Thao
- Noah Englerth, child of Matthew and Jody Englerth