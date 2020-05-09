Holmen High School students of the month for March-April

The following students were selected as March/April Students of the Month at Holmen High School:
9th grade
- Hogan Schneider, child of Mark and Shannon Schneider
- Jack Tischer, child of Steven and Pamela Tischer
- Braelyn Stanton, child of Alana Bilskemper
10th grade
- Brooke LaPlount, child of Joel and Shelly LaPlount
- Troy Grabowenski, child of Thomas and Kelly Grabowenski
11th grade
- Alexis Sye, child of Jean Sye
- Nicholas Gillespie, child of Steven and Adina Gillespie
12th grade
- Kaylah Haas, child of Matthew and Tara Haas
- Jordan Briskey, child of Johnny Briskey
- Brynn Daines, child of Tiffany Fawcett-Miller and Trevor Miller and Rusty Daines
