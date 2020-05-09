Holmen High School students of the month for March-April
Holmen High School

The following students were selected as March/April Students of the Month at Holmen High School:

9th grade

  • Hogan Schneider, child of Mark and Shannon Schneider
  • Jack Tischer, child of Steven and Pamela Tischer
  • Braelyn Stanton, child of Alana Bilskemper

10th grade

  • Brooke LaPlount, child of Joel and Shelly LaPlount
  • Troy Grabowenski, child of Thomas and Kelly Grabowenski

11th grade

  • Alexis Sye, child of Jean Sye
  • Nicholas Gillespie, child of Steven and Adina Gillespie

12th grade

  • Kaylah Haas, child of Matthew and Tara Haas
  • Jordan Briskey, child of Johnny Briskey
  • Brynn Daines, child of Tiffany Fawcett-Miller and Trevor Miller and Rusty Daines
+9 
BRISKEY JORDAN.jpg

Briskey
+9 
DAINES BRYNN.jpg

Daines
+9 
GILLESPIE NICHOLAS.jpg

Gillespie
+9 
GRABOWENSKI TROY.jpg

Grabowenski
+9 
HAAS KAYLAH.jpg

Haas
+9 
LAPLOUNT BROOKE.jpg

LaPlount
+9 
SCHNEIDER HOGAN.jpg

Schneider
+9 
STANTON BRAELYN.jpg

Stanton
+9 
SYE ALEXIS.jpg

Sye
+9 
TISCHER JACK.jpg

Tischer
