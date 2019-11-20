The following students were selected as October students of the month at Holmen High School:
9th grade
- Sophia Leonard, child of Troy and Amy Sargent
- Rayna Hendrickson, child of Corey and Kari Hendrickson
- Allison Oines, child of Joel and Diane Oines
10th grade
- Erica Hanson, child of Michael and Andrea Hanson
11th grade
- Austin Roberts, child of Kevin and Stacie Roberts
12th grade
- Anthony Behringer, child of Carl and Karolee Behringer
- Chase Lange, child of Michael and Dana Larson
- Quintin Olson, child of Steven and Terri Olson
