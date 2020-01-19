Holmen Middle School students of the month for December

The following students were chosen as the December Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:
6th grade
- Cole Van Lin, son of Tina Van Lin and Daniel Van Lin
- Alyssa Shisler, daughter of Richard and Robyn Shisler
- Maddox Filter, son of Benjamin and Amanda Filter
7th grade
- Kasey Gibbs, daughter of Shaun and Elizabeth Gibbs
- Alexander Guggenbuehl, son of Jolin Taylor and Jeffrey Guggenbuehl
- Luke Knoll, son of Ryan and Danielle Knoll
8th grade
- Acacia Bateman, daughter of Mark and Tracie Bateman
- Drake Peters, son of Travis and Sara Peters and Amy Olson
- Chase Blank, son of Chad and Rebecca Blank