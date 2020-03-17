Holmen Middle School students of the month for February
Holmen Middle School students of the month for February

Holmen Middle School students of the month for February:

6th Grade

  • Caleb Wyss, son of Micah and Sarah Wyss
  • Paula Barlow, daughter of Patrick and Lila Barlow
  • Tyler Hanks, son of Jonathan and Callie Hanks

7th Grade

  • Chloe Herlitzke, daughter of Jeffrey and Tracy Herlitzke
  • Donte Washington, son of Vernon and Mary Washington
  • Peter Favre, son of Sheahan Mulroy and Augusta Favre

8th Grade

  • Allison Lintereur, daughter of Kevin and Dawn Lintereur
  • Joshua Johnston, son of Michael and Michelle Johnston
  • Pachia Vang, daughter of Phia Vang and Mai Thao Yang
+8 
Barlow, Paula.jpg

Barlow
+8 
Favre, Peter.jpg

Favre
+8 
Hanks, Tyler.jpg

Hanks
+8 
Herlitzke, Chloe.jpg

Herlitzke
+8 
Johnston, Joshua.jpg

Johnston
+8 
Lintereur, Allison.jpg

Lintereur
+8 
Vang, Pachia.jpg

Vang
+8 
Washington, Donte.jpg

Washington
+8 
Wyss, Caleb.jpg

Wyss
