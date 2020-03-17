Holmen Middle School students of the month for February:
6th Grade
- Caleb Wyss, son of Micah and Sarah Wyss
- Paula Barlow, daughter of Patrick and Lila Barlow
- Tyler Hanks, son of Jonathan and Callie Hanks
7th Grade
- Chloe Herlitzke, daughter of Jeffrey and Tracy Herlitzke
- Donte Washington, son of Vernon and Mary Washington
- Peter Favre, son of Sheahan Mulroy and Augusta Favre
8th Grade
- Allison Lintereur, daughter of Kevin and Dawn Lintereur
- Joshua Johnston, son of Michael and Michelle Johnston
- Pachia Vang, daughter of Phia Vang and Mai Thao Yang