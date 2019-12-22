Holmen Middle School students of the month for November
0 comments

Holmen Middle School students of the month for November

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following students were chosen as the November Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:

6th grade

  • Sadie Mayer, daughter of Michael and Laura Mayer
  • Raaghav Tiwari, son of Amit Tiwari and Ritu Tripathi
  • Makayla Lor, daughter of Vang Lor and Pa Houa Yang

7th grade

  • Samanosuke Lor, son of John Lor and Mai Nhia Lor
  • Hannah Anderson, daughter of Timothy and Rebecca Anderson
  • Phuong Goar, daughter of Mitchell Goar and Hoa Ly

8th grade

  • Elijah Heerts, son of Daniel and Shelly Heerts
  • Anabella Filips, daughter of Doug and Lisa Filips
  • Emily Voss, daughter of Christopher and Yvonne Voss
+8 
Mayer, Sadie.jpg

Mayer
+8 
Tiwari, Raaghav.JPG

Tiwari
+8 
Lor, Makayla.jpg

Lor
+8 
Lor, Samanosuke.jpg

S. Lor
+8 
Anderson, Hannah.jpg

Anderson
+8 
Goar, Phuong.jpg

Goar
+8 
Heerts, Elijah.jpg

Heerts
+8 
Filips, Anabella.jpg

Filips
+8 
Voss, Emily.jpg

Voss
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News