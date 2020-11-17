 Skip to main content
Holmen Middle School.students of the month for October
The following students were chosen as the October Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School.

6th grade

Ty Hammond, child of Mindy and Andrew Ragner and William Hammond

Luke Van Eijl, child of Sarah Hoffmann and Tim Van Eijl

Boston Popp, child of Christopher and Charesse Popp

7th grade

Joseph Meeter, child of Brian and Leanne Meeter

Benjamin Magozzi, child of Michael and Kate Magozzi

Helena Schmidt, child of Scott and Denise Schmidt

8th grade

Paige Kruse, child of Gary and Emily Kruse

Mason Kelm, child of Melissa Jorgenson and Eric and Andrea Kelm

Ashtyn Sullivan, child of Tabatha Olson and Chad Sullivan

CRVA Students

6th grade: Hailey Branes, child of Keith and Jennifer Branes

7th grade: Tyler Gomez, child of Janet Gomez

8th grade: Luke Knoll, child of Ryan and Danielle Knoll

