Holmen Middle School.students of the month for October

The following students were chosen as the October Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School.
6th grade
Ty Hammond, child of Mindy and Andrew Ragner and William Hammond
Luke Van Eijl, child of Sarah Hoffmann and Tim Van Eijl
Boston Popp, child of Christopher and Charesse Popp
7th grade
Joseph Meeter, child of Brian and Leanne Meeter
Benjamin Magozzi, child of Michael and Kate Magozzi
Helena Schmidt, child of Scott and Denise Schmidt
8th grade
Paige Kruse, child of Gary and Emily Kruse
Mason Kelm, child of Melissa Jorgenson and Eric and Andrea Kelm
Ashtyn Sullivan, child of Tabatha Olson and Chad Sullivan
CRVA Students
6th grade: Hailey Branes, child of Keith and Jennifer Branes
7th grade: Tyler Gomez, child of Janet Gomez
8th grade: Luke Knoll, child of Ryan and Danielle Knoll
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!