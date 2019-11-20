Holmen Middle School students of the month for October:
6th grade
- Josiah Kulmaczewski, son of Joseph and Mary Kulmaczewski
- Jocelyn Williams, daughter of Kimberley and Brent Johnson and Jason Williams
- Ayden Moua, son of Ngiaku Moua and Mai Moua
7th grade
- Aubryn Shay, daughter of Patrick and Kristina Shay
- Allen Xiong, son of Seng Xiong and Ger Yang
- Brennan Clark, son of Earl and Tammy Clark
8th grade
- Hanna See Thao, daughter of Ge Thao and See Vang
- Jeremiah Jefferson, son of Jose and Kari Jefferson
- Joseph Xiong, son of Ying Xiong and Savane Yang
