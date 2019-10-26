The following students were chosen as September Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:
Sixth grade
- Allyson Bainter, daughter of John and Sarah Bainter
- Ping Xue Xiong, son of Mark Xiong and Mai Yang
- Naomi Wedan, daughter of Chad and Jill Wedan
Seventh grade
- Keiven Zielke, son of Jeffrey and Pa Zielke
- Diana Hanson, daughter of John and Nella Hanson
- Imani Toso, daughter of Matt and Lori Toso
Eighth grade
- Joseph (Dalton) Thienes, son of Jaclyn Smith and Nicholas Thienes
- Taylor Aliesch, daughter of Joshua and Brandi Aliesch
- Krystal Lee, daughter of Chai and Maiva Lee
