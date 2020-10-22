The following students were chosen Holmen Middle School students of the month for September:
6th grade
- Lana Wallace, child of Cody Wallace and Jessica Peterson
- Aini Anderson, child of Mark and Xiaozan Anderson
- Kinsey Ladwig, child of Jason Ladwig and Heather Ladwig
7th grade
- Mai Lee Julianna Vang, child of Seng and Mai Yia Vang
- Hayleigh Miller, child of Travis and Chelsy Miller
- Dustin Albright, child of Theoram and Alison Boone
8th grade
- Julia Barnes, child of Eric and Barbara Barnes
- Wren Miles, child of Daniel Miles and Sarah Schmal-Miles
- Natalie Hulett, child of Ryan and Shannon Hulett
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!