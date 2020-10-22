 Skip to main content
Holmen Middle School students of the month for September
Holmen Middle School students of the month for September

The following students were chosen Holmen Middle School students of the month for September:

6th grade

  • Lana Wallace, child of Cody Wallace and Jessica Peterson
  • Aini Anderson, child of Mark and Xiaozan Anderson
  • Kinsey Ladwig, child of Jason Ladwig and Heather Ladwig

7th grade

  • Mai Lee Julianna Vang, child of Seng and Mai Yia Vang
  • Hayleigh Miller, child of Travis and Chelsy Miller
  • Dustin Albright, child of Theoram and Alison Boone

8th grade

  • Julia Barnes, child of Eric and Barbara Barnes
  • Wren Miles, child of Daniel Miles and Sarah Schmal-Miles
  • Natalie Hulett, child of Ryan and Shannon Hulett
