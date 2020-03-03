Holmen school district investigating racial slur written on student's car

The School District of Holmen is investigating a group of students accused of marking a classmate’s car with an offensive image and a racial slur.

In a letter to media Tuesday, District Administrator Kristin Mueller wrote that the incident was carried out “by a small number” of Holmen High School students and does not reflect “the character and feelings of the entire student body.”

“As we see more incidents of racism in society, we are also seeing more incidents in our schools and community,” Mueller wrote. “Racism has no place in Holmen. We understand the moral responsibility we have to be relentless in our work to create a culture in which racism is not tolerated and every child and adult is treated with respect and dignity.”

On Monday, according to the letter, students noticed an offensive image and a racial slur written in dust on the passenger side of a car in the high school parking lot. The students wiped the markings away and reported the incident to school administrators.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The district determined that the driver of the car had not been aware of the markings. By reviewing camera footage, officials also determined that the markings were made while the students in question were off school grounds.