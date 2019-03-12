Magda Brown, who was held in the infamous Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp before escaping from the Nazis on a death march through Germany, will speak at Viterbo University on March 21.
Brown’s presentation -- set for 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre -- is part of Viterbo’s annual Teaching the Holocaust Workshop. It is free and open to the public, but seating is limited.
On June 11, 1944, Brown’s 17th birthday, German troops pushed her and her family into a crowded railroad boxcar. They traveled for three days without food, water or an idea of where they were going. Their destination was the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland.
Brown was immediately separated from her mother, father and extended family. It was the last time she saw them -- they were sent to the gas chambers.
After two months of torture and imprisonment at Auschwitz, Brown was sent to a work camp in Allendorf, Germany, a sub-camp of the Buchenwald concentration camp and the site of one of Germany’s largest munitions factories.
There, women worked under dangerous conditions, making bombs and rockets. Chemicals turned their skin yellow, their hair orange, their lips purple.
At the end of March 1945, Brown and her group were sent on a death march to Buchenwald. She and several other prisoners decided to escape.
They crawled to a nearby barn and hid inside piles of straw. They stayed there for a day and a half, knowing they would likely be shot if found by the Nazis.
It was American soldiers who found them at the end of the second day, liberating them.
Brown spent the next six months in a displaced persons camp in Germany. She soon returned to Hungary to find that, of her extended family of 70, only six cousins had survived.
Searching for her brother, Miklos, who served in the Hungarian military’s Jewish labor force, Brown was captured and imprisoned yet again -- this time by the Russian army.
After the war, Brown made contact with her aunts and uncles in the United States, who sponsored her immigration here. Her family welcomed her to their home in Chicago in September 1946.
Brown went on to get married and have two children. In 1962, nearly two decades after she had last seen him, she was reunited with her brother, Miklos.
Today, Brown, 91, is a member of the Speakers Bureau of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center. She has spoken to more than 100,000 people at schools, universities, churches, synagogues and other venues.
