HOUSTON, Minn. — Public school officials here are asking residents to raise property taxes to improve security and safety for school buildings; address accessibility needs; create more classroom space for collaborative learning, the sciences and art; and construct a new auditorium.

The Houston Public School District referendum is split into two questions; however, the second referendum can only pass if the first is approved. If both pass, the referendum would total $30.38 million.

The first question focuses on maintenance needs, safety and academic programming for a total cost of $18.2 million, while the second question focuses on $12.1 million in new additions for performing arts at the high school.

The building bonds will be for 20 years.

Superintendent Mary Morem said the decision to split the referendum into separate questions was due to results of a community survey. Survey results showed residents prioritized safe, secure entrances and ADA compliance.

“We want to make sure that everybody has equal access to our buildings and is also safe and secure,” Morem said. “Safety and security has been something that we’ve been concerned about for lots of years and we’ve been working on this.”

Collaborative spaces

For Morem, collaborative learning spaces for students was a priority. Many students in the district take online classes to supplement their in-person learning, others are fully online with the Minnesota Virtual Academy.

Morem said a collaborative room would provide the appropriate space for students to complete their online course work.

“Some of our students take in-person classes, and then they have our virtual academy where they’re taking online courses. They also take college-level courses, and they don’t really have a space to then do that,” Morem said. “So our kids will be sitting in the hallway or our kids will be in the locker room on a little wood bench. They’re in the stairwells. There’s just no really collaborative learning space.”

Houston Public School District referendum property tax impact Assessed Value Question 1 annual tax increase Question 2 annual tax increase Total annual tax increase $150,000 $300 $53 $353 $250,000 $559 $77 $658 $350,000 $595 $108.50 $703.50 Source: Houston Public Schools

If both questions pass, an annual increase of $506 in property taxes for a $200,000 home.

If just the first question is approved, an additional $429 in annual property taxes would be levied for a $200,000 home.

For agricultural landowners, however, the property tax impact would be lower than for residential owners. Through the Ag2School Tax Credit program, owners of agricultural land receive an automatic 70% property tax credit to reduce the burden of school building bonds.

There is no application to receive the credit; a reduction will be automatically applied on an agricultural landowner’s property tax bill.

Since the state pays the burden of the tax credit, Minnesota would pay for 42% of the total referendum project — $7.6 million for question 1 and $5.1 million for question 2.

Election day for the referenda is Aug. 8. Polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Houston Hurricane Hub at 202 Sheridan St.

Early in-person voting is also available until Aug. 7 at the Houston Public Schools District Office, 306 West Elm St.

Morem said the referendum election had to happen in August to fit with a potential construction schedule as well as to keep the project within its projected budget.

“We’ve seen construction costs continue to climb, climb, climb, so if we could secure bonds right now, we’re going to have cheaper money then if we wait (another) fiscal year,” she said.

If the referendum passes, Morem hopes construction can begin in summer 2024.

Safety improvements

The first question requests building bonds in the amount of $18.2 million to address deferred maintenance needs, safety and security, and academic programing at the elementary school and the middle/high school.

Bonds from question one at the elementary school would be used to build a new secure entrance and add an elevator for access to all three stories of the building. Upon entering the school from the front, individuals are met with multiple flights of stairs, limiting accessibility.

The funds will also be used to create a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) lab, update restrooms to be ADA compliant and build a new multi-purpose cafeteria and kitchen.

The current cafeteria would be converted into a new music room, as the current room isn’t large enough to fit all the band students.

At the middle/high school, the funds would be used for a new secure entrance and main office, a new library/media center, a remodeled and expanded cafeteria, building new collaborative learning centers, a new art addition and a new fire suppression system for the building.

The current library space would be converted to serve as the main office and secure front entrance.

If question 1 receives approval, Morem said the new library and art additions would be at the south end of the building, where the school has a large outdoor space.

“We have a beautiful opportunity. We overlook the bluffs, plenty of natural light,” Morem said. “Our backyard is beautiful and yet we don’t utilize our backyard.”

Academic spaces

The second referendum question requests building bonds in the amount of $12.2 million to provide funds for the construction of a new auditorium addition, flexible learning spaces, new band room and restrooms at the middle/high school.

The second ask can only pass if question 1 is also approved.

The bond funds would be used to build three additions: A flexible auditorium for the performing arts, a new band room and a flexible learning commons.

Currently, the band room shares a space with the high school gymnasium, with a partition dividing the two spaces.

“Gym goes on, and band goes on at the same time,” Morem said about the need for a new band space. “In my mind, my job is always to provide as many opportunities as I can for all students, no matter what their interests are.”

Funds would also be used to remodel and expand the career and technical education space, which Morem said is currently overcrowded.

Additionally, a renovation to athletics entrance and concession and an expanded weight and fitness room are part of the second referendum question.

