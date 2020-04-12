How Spanish flu affected UW-L a century ago

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Schools closed. Church services canceled. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students sent home at mid-semester.

This may sound like what we’re going through now with COVID-19, but it happened in La Crosse more than 100 years ago as part of the Spanish flu pandemic, which hit the Coulee Region — and the rest of the world — from 1918-20.

“As with other happenings of the past, even though conditions have changed over time, especially in regards to globalization and medical technology, it is still helpful to study the responses to and effects of similar events,” says Laura Godden, a historian and archivist with the UW-La Crosse Murphy Library Special Collections and Area Research Center.

Godden researched the impact of the Spanish flu in the area for the La Crosse County Historical Society’s Discover the Silent City cemetery tour in 2018.

“Stanley Miller’s dissertation, ‘A History of La Crosse Wisconsin, 1900-1950,’ reports that schools and theaters were closed, and around 93 people died of the flu in the city of La Crosse,” Godden notes. “A local doctor cited in the paper said, ‘this was a low death rate compared with other cities of the size of La Crosse.’” Godden says about 30,000 people lived in La Crosse at the time.