How Spanish flu affected UW-La Crosse a century ago

Schools closed. Church services canceled. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students sent home at mid-semester.
This may sound like what we’re going through now with COVID-19, but it happened in La Crosse more than 100 years ago as part of the Spanish flu pandemic, which hit the Coulee Region — and the rest of the world — from 1918-20.
“As with other happenings of the past, even though conditions have changed over time, especially in regards to globalization and medical technology, it is still helpful to study the responses to and effects of similar events,” says Laura Godden, a historian and archivist with the UW-La Crosse Murphy Library Special Collections and Area Research Center.
Godden researched the impact of the Spanish flu in the area for the La Crosse County Historical Society’s Discover the Silent City cemetery tour in 2018.
“Stanley Miller’s dissertation, ‘A History of La Crosse Wisconsin, 1900-1950,’ reports that schools and theaters were closed, and around 93 people died of the flu in the city of La Crosse,” Godden notes. “A local doctor cited in the paper said, ‘this was a low death rate compared with other cities of the size of La Crosse.’” Godden says about 30,000 people lived in La Crosse at the time.
La Crosse fared better than its neighboring counties because of closures and stay-at-home orders. The La Crosse County death rate for the pandemic was only 7.6 per 1,000 residents, compared with Vernon County’s 33.8 and Trempealeau County’s 15.4.
One reason for the area’s relatively low death rate, according to accounts of modern experts Godden researched, were the progressive public health department at the state and local levels.
“Proactive measures to halt all public and private gatherings in a timely manner likely saved many lives,” Godden notes. In 1918, the city of La Crosse even passed a special city ordinance to address the epidemic.
Godden says this historical example can serve as an important reminder of why government and health leaders supported a safer-at-home order for COVID-19 — before seeing devastating effects. History also shows many locations experienced a second wave of Spanish flu infections and deaths when relaxing social distancing standards too soon.
“That is something that we should be aware of and potentially brace ourselves for in the future,” Godden says. “Even though a lot has changed in the last 100 years, some of the most important tools for fighting a pandemic are still almost the same: sweeping public health actions and social distancing.”
Studying history, Godden finds, can put an uncertain time into perspective. “It can also help society make more informed decisions and recover psychologically,” she said. “Just knowing that the world successfully recovered from a large pandemic in the modern era, for example, can provide hope that we can do it again.”
Godden adds that being aware of the long-term effects and how people dealt with them after the end of the Spanish flu outbreak could provide guidance to a smoother COVID-19 recovery.
Godden and her counterpart, UW-L Special Collections librarian Paul Beck, are working to document COVID-19 experiences.
They are preserving images, messages and news articles from both on-campus and local sources. They have also connected with a UW-L English professor who is asking her class to keep a journal about their COVID-19 experiences to, hopefully, archive them.
UW-L Murphy Library Special Collections has a precedent of archiving student writings about major historic events.
For example, there are two collections of student journaling assigned in the 1940s regarding WWII experiences. One was put together by UW-L English Professor Emerson Wulling., and the another by UW-L English Professor Edgar Knowlton her preservation efforts are happening at the La Crosse Public Library Archives, which has launched a communitywide project to preserve COVID-19 experiences via a survey that acts as a journal entry.
This effort is being led by Associate Archives Librarian and UW-L alum Jenny DeRocher, ’16. Anyone can add to the journaling at the La Crosse Public Library Archives.
Other impacts of the Spanish flu on UW-La Crosse, 1918-20
A La Crosse Tribune story from Oct. 11, 1918, reports that UW-L and K-12 public schools both closed on Oct. 10, 1918. Most of the students from out-of-town packed up belongings and returned home. All classes at UW-L were canceled, with the exception of the Student Army Training Corps, whose continuation was prioritized because of WWI. S.A.T.C. continued classes and drills as usual, but they were placed under a temporary quarantine. The closure of K-12 public schools also included UW-L’s Campus School, an on-campus training school that served grades K-9.
Oct 6, 1918
Oct. 7, 1918
Oct 11, 1918
Oct. 15, 1918
Oct. 16, 1918
Oct. 21, 1918
Oct 24, 1918
Oct 29, 1918
Oct. 30, 1918
Oct. 31, 1918
Nov. 11, 1918
Nov. 13, 1918
Dec. 16, 1918
Expect to see lots of familiar places and faces.
Schools and theaters were closed, and around 93 people died of the flu in the city of La Crosse. The death rate was higher in other cities of similar size.
“Even though conditions have changed over time, especially in regards to globalization and medical technology, it is still helpful to study the responses to and effects of similar events.” Laura Godden, a historian and archivist with the UW-La Crosse Murphy Library
"Even though conditions have changed over time, especially in regards to globalization and medical technology, it is still helpful to study the responses to and effects of similar events.”
Laura Godden, a historian and archivist with the UW-La Crosse Murphy Library
In this Series
Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic now that La Crosse County has reported 26 cases
-
Photos: A look at the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the La Crosse area
-
Updated
Databank: County-by-county, state-by-state interactive maps show testing and case trends
-
La Crosse County confirmed COVID-19 cases at 26; health department warns against visiting public places
- 75 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!