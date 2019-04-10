Kennedy Hamilton got the surprise of her young life on Wednesday.
The Bangor Elementary School fifth-grader was declared the winner of the statewide “Bring Our Missing Children Home” poster contest -- a distinction that earned her applause from her teachers and classmates, a handshake from the attorney general, and a chance to win a trip to Washington, D.C.
Her selection was kept a secret until Wednesday’s school assembly.
“It could have been anyone in the state,” said Kennedy, whose design featured a bald eagle with a maze on its chest. A missing girl stood at the maze’s entrance. Her home stood at the exit.
“It still doesn’t register that I won,” she said. “It’s really a surprise.”
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul praised Kennedy’s use of symbolism, the way her poster captures the challenges missing children must navigate.
“I was not the best artist when I was in school,” he said. “(This) is a lot better than anything I ever did.”
Kaul said the annual event -- the winner of which advances to the national contest, with a trip to Washington, D.C., on the line -- helps the state raise awareness of those who are missing. Authorities say nearly 50 Wisconsin children are currently unaccounted for.
In creating her poster, Kennedy said she was inspired by the kidnapping and escape of Jayme Closs, who was held in northern Wisconsin for nearly three months before fleeing her captor on Jan. 10.
“I wanted to do something about it,” Kennedy said.
Added Deb Gerke, a fifth-grade teacher in Bangor: “When it happens in rural Wisconsin like that, it’s easier for our kids to realize, ‘Hey, we’re rural Wisconsin, too.’ We don’t want our kids to become a statistic."
Gerke described Kennedy as thoughtful and upstanding, “a bright but modest student who always does her job.”
Nathan Hamilton, Kennedy’s father, said he was proud of his daughter for putting so much time and effort into her poster.
“It's cool to see what her mind came up with, how much it meant to her,” he said.
Bangor Elementary, with an enrollment of 300, has proven to be a bastion of the arts in recent years. During the past two decades, the school has produced six first-place winners of the poster contest, as well as a handful of runner-ups.
This year’s winner managed the feat despite a major, self-admitted shortcoming.
“Actually,” Kennedy said, “I’ve always thought I was bad at drawing.”
