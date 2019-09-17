“Kids are often confined to the classroom, the four walls of the building,” said Heidi Masters, an education professor at UW-La Crosse. The teachers-to-be in Masters’ class were at Hintgen to learn about the benefits of getting students out of the classroom and into the environment, particularly school gardens.
“They’re learning how to be a citizen, learning how to be more mindful of the environment they live in,” she said. Many students “don’t often get these experiences at home.”
The Hintgen fifth-graders and UW-L education students broke into small groups and roamed the school’s little garden, filled with fading sunflowers, orange-yellow tomatoes and leafy zucchini plants.
Seniors Jenna Sersch and Katie Turner came up with a math lesson, asking their young counterparts to estimate, for example, how many leaves were on a particular plant.
Sersch, who hopes to teach second grade, said the elementary school she attended only recently added a school garden, much too late for her to benefit from. She wants to give her future students the learning opportunities she missed out on.
“I think students can get antsy, looking out the window at the playground,” Sersch said. “This gives them a hands-on opportunity … rather than sitting at their desks all day, taking notes. I definitely want to take my kiddos outside and let them explore.”
Proponents of outdoor education, including the organizers of Tuesday’s event, GROW La Crosse, say there are applications in a wide range of subjects — not just environmental science.
“We are hoping that these future teachers come away realizing that any subject can be taught in a garden,” said Jamie O’Neill, executive director of GROW. “There are so many benefits to learning in these outdoor garden platforms. If we can get educators comfortable early in their careers teaching in outdoor spaces, we hope that this will continue into their careers.”
You have free articles remaining.
One group compared the size of a plant’s leaf to the size of that plant’s fruit, looking for relationships between the two.
Another group experimented with different measuring techniques. Without a ruler or tape measure handy, the students used their hands to size up the various plants. An eight-hand sunflower, for example, could be said to be about 4 feet tall.
Sersch said outdoor classrooms also give students a better understanding of where their food comes, and Masters said they motivate students to make healthier choices in the lunch line.
Spending a few minutes outside, they add, is also a great way to accommodate students who prefer to learn by doing, by getting their hands dirty.
“It definitely helps,” Masters said. “Students who struggle to pay attention in class are usually a lot more relaxed ... and a lot more engaged outside.”
1969: La Crosse Longfellow Junior High
1970: La Crosse Central High School
1971: Jefferson Elementary School
1972: La Crosse Logan Junior High School
1973: La Crosse Central High School
1974: National merit scholars
1975: La Crosse Central High School
1976: La Crosse Logan High School
1977: Smith Valley School
1978: Onalaska Northern Hill Elementary School
1979: Summit Elementary School
1980: Fauver Hills Elementary School
1981: Caledonia High School
1982: La Crosse elementary schools
1983: Emerson Elementary School
1984: Holmen High School
1985: Sparta Elementary School
1986: Onalaska School District
1987: Onalaska Luther High School
1988: Holmen Evergreen Elementary School
1989: Logan High School
1990: Onalaska High School
1991: Holmen High School
1992: La Crosse School District
1993: La Crosse School District
1994: La Crosse School District
1995: La Crosse School District
1996: La Crosse Central High School
1997: La Crosse high schools
1998: La Crosse Aquinas High School
1999: La Crosse Central High School
2000: Onalaska Irving Pertzsch Elementary School
2001: La Crosse Logan Middle School
2002: La Crosse Franklin Elementary School
2003: Holmen High School
2004: La Crosse high school students
2005: Onalaska High School
2006: La Crosse Central High School
2007: Holmen High School
2008: La Crosse Central High School
2009: Holmen Sand Lake Elementary School
2010: Sparta High School
2011: Onalaska Eagle Bluff Elementary School
2012: La Crosse Logan High School
2013: Onalaska Irving Pertzsch Elementary School
2014: Roosevelt Elementary School
2015: La Crosse Central High School
2016: West Salem High School
2017: Northside Elementary School
2018: La Crosse Central High School
2019: La Crosse Central High School
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
Click here to see lots of familiar faces and places.
“We are hoping that these future teachers come away realizing that any subject can be taught in a garden. ... If we can get educators comfortable early in their careers teaching in outdoor spaces, we hope that this will continue into their careers.” Jamie O’Neill, executive director of GROW.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.