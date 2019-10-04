NEW AMSTERDAM — Watching the grass grow? Tedious.
Picking the grass? All the rage.
Seventh graders from Lincoln Middle School spent a slate-gray Friday morning in the yellowed landscape of the New Amsterdam Grasslands, part of the Acorns to Oaks educational program hosted by the Mississippi Valley Conservancy.
The students were tasked with harvesting seeds from various native grasses so conservationists can expand the New Amsterdam preserve and other local prairies.
Prodded by the promise of pop for the best harvester, the students scrambled to grab their paper bags and got straight to work, vanishing into the head-high grass.
“Research has shown that kids need to be in nature, and there are so many benefits: emotional, physical, mental and spiritual,” said Carol Labuzzetta, outreach and education program manager for the conservancy. “We have so many beautiful landscapes, from grasslands to blufflands to forests to farmland. The more time you spend in it and the more you value it, the more you’re going to work to protect it.”
Working in groups, the students ran their hands up the tall strands of grass, collecting handful after handful of the little brown seeds. It might have been glorified yard work, but it was glorified yard work for a worthwhile cause.
And they all agreed: There were worse ways to spend a school day.
“I think it’s special because, instead of writing or doing paperwork, we get to be outside and help our community,” said Cayden Lyons, who started a frenzy when he and his partner, Finn Emlet, found a deer carcass in the grass.
Even before that excitement, Finn was having a good morning.
“It’s fun,” he said, “just being out in nature.”
A short distance away, Aya Klein-Borgert and two other girls were pulling and plucking, pulling and plucking.
They hadn’t stumbled upon any decomposing animals, but they had seen plenty of birds and honey bees.
“I like it here because I can stretch out,” said Aya, who prefers science to all other subjects, “because there are no wrong answers, and you’re free to experiment, to do what you want.”
The seed-picking contest was squarely in her wheelhouse.
“I’m a very competitive person,” she said. “So when I heard there was a prize, it got my attention.”
But there was more than pop on the line. Students who paid attention left with a deeper understanding of a delicate ecosystem.
They learned the names of native grasses and flowers: big bluestem, little bluestem, Indian grass, goldenrod and others.
They learned that grasslands are crucial to the survival of birds and other small animals that take shelter there.
And they learned that thousands of acres of local grassland have been destroyed, to make room for houses.
“It greatly affects our wildlife with the prairie being diminished,” Labuzzetta said. “Prairies depend on pollinators to reproduce their plants, and we depend on pollinators to produce our food. If we don’t have prairies and we have less pollinators, then we might be missing some of our food in the future.”
“We’re hoping,” said seventh grade teacher Scott Bagniefski, “that this will build that connection with nature, and maybe students will bring their families out here someday.”
