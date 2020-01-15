Innovative, approachable, open-minded: Community wants total package in next superintendent

La Crosse community members on Tuesday painted a portrait of their ideal superintendent.
Gary McAndrew, a consultant with the McPherson & Jacobson search firm, is leading conversations with several stakeholder groups as the search for Superintendent Randy Nelson’s successor begins to ramp up.
At Tuesday evening’s input session, a group of about 30 students, parents and community members told McAndrew they are looking for a superintendent who is innovative, approachable and open-minded.
The group said the next leader of the School District of La Crosse should be open to collaborating with area businesses and organizations, supportive of the diversity in local schools, and unafraid to adopt bold initiatives.
“It’s tough to find someone who has everything, but we’re looking for someone with as many characteristics as possible,” McAndrew said. “Someone who is a strong leader, a visionary, a collaborator -- someone who is inclusive and values diversity. These things have come up repeatedly.”
The details of Tuesday evening’s input session will be kept under wraps until McPherson & Jacobson present them to the school board later this winter.
The conversation centered not just on the qualities people would like to see in the next superintendent, but on the strengths and weaknesses of the district as a whole.
Attendees praised the district for its robust charter school offerings and its strong relationship with the community.
The also said the district could do a better job supporting minority students, especially Hmong students, and ensuring that school is a safe and welcoming place for all students.
In an interview after the session, Xong Xiong, a community member and district parent, said the next superintendent should be a person with a track record of supporting equality.
“I think they should be ready to address the social, gender, racial and economic injustices in our schools,” said Xiong, who attended school in the district after coming here as a refugee many years ago. “They need to have a good vision for the district, so that a kid at Emerson has the same opportunity as a child at Hamilton.”
A second parent, who agreed to an interview but declined to give her name, said she is hoping for a superintendent willing to implement big, innovative ideas, such as the year-round calendar at Hamilton and Northside elementaries.
“There’s a lot of evidence that the achievement gap widens when children are at home during the summer,” she said. “I’d love to see the year-round calendar expanded beyond the elementary level, and I’d love to see a superintendent who is willing to push the district forward.”
McAndrew said the search firm expects to attract about 20 applicants, several of whom would receive an interview.
A group of three or four finalists would have the chance to visit the school district and meet face-to-face with school board members, students and community members.
The school board is expected to vote on a hire by the end of March.
Kyle Farris can be reached at 608-791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.
