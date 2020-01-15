Innovative, approachable, open-minded: Community wants total package in next superintendent

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attendees praised the district for its robust charter school offerings and its strong relationship with the community.

The also said the district could do a better job supporting minority students, especially Hmong students, and ensuring that school is a safe and welcoming place for all students.

In an interview after the session, Xong Xiong, a community member and district parent, said the next superintendent should be a person with a track record of supporting equality.

“I think they should be ready to address the social, gender, racial and economic injustices in our schools,” said Xiong, who attended school in the district after coming here as a refugee many years ago. “They need to have a good vision for the district, so that a kid at Emerson has the same opportunity as a child at Hamilton.”

A second parent, who agreed to an interview but declined to give her name, said she is hoping for a superintendent willing to implement big, innovative ideas, such as the year-round calendar at Hamilton and Northside elementaries.