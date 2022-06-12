Inspiration and motivation at core for upcoming statewide research conference at UW-L

In less than two months, around 200 students, professors and researchers will gather at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus for an annual statewide research conference.

At the three day Spark Symposium, sponsored by UW system affiliate WiSys, attendees will present their projects and findings, hear from keynote speakers and attend networking and workshop panel. This is the first time since 2009 that University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has hosted the event.

The symposium organizers said they hope attendees leave the symposium with opportunities to showcase their work to other students, professors and industry experts from across the state.

“I think our big goals really are giving people an opportunity to shine,” said WiSys assistant director Adhira Sunkara. “A lot of times students who attend our conferences, this is their first overnight conference and it’s a safe space where they get to dip their toes in and see what is it like to attend a research symposium.”

Hosting this event will also give UW-L the opportunity to demonstrate its value as a higher education institution to the local community and the entire state, said Nick Bakken, a UW-L sociology professor, student research coordinator and planning committee member for the conference.

“Some of our students are doing really groundbreaking and cutting edge research, and to be able to showcase that and present it to students and faculty from other campuses and people in the community and industry is amazing,” Bakken said.

Students and faculty from across the state can register and attend the conference. Many students from the Dean’s Distinguished Fellowship at the university will be participating, along with their faculty mentors, Bakken said.

There is a strong focus on science, technology and health research topics presented at the symposium, but the conference also showcases work in the social sciences, arts and humanities, Sunkara said.

The symposium also looks to facilitate skills outside of traditional research, like innovation and entrepreneurship. In recent years, attendees have showcased prototypes for products, video game models and proposals for virtual applications, Sunkara said.

Industry partners are also an important part of the conference, as they can lead to future collaborations with students or faculty. Bakken said these partners will likely include the J.F. Brennan Company and Mathy Construction, both of which have been historic supporters of science and health research.

As for right now, the planning committee is deep into their work as they determine logistics for the conference and the messages they want to highlight. Bakken said they are also considering how best to host an in-person event with around 200 anticipated attendees, as the conference was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the Spark Symposium will give students and faculty the chance to showcase their achievements, organizers said they also want attendees to leave with inspiration and motivation for the future.

“We want to reinforce the idea and the belief that good ideas can come from anywhere,” Sunkara said. “There’s a network of support from your peers and other students that you can rely on to keep building on your innovation and to make some progress.”

