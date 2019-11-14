The UW-La Crosse Faculty Senate has joined a statewide push to ensure that faculty, staff and students have a voice in the search for the UW System’s next president.
The UW Board of Regents broke decades of precedent earlier this month by forming a search committee that did not include a faculty or staff member, or a student other than a student regent.
Faculty senates and staff councils at several UW campuses — including Stevens Point, River Falls, Oshkosh, Eau Claire and La Crosse — responded by passing a resolution objecting to the committee’s composition.
The resolution also was endorsed by UW-L’s academic staff and university staff councils, as well as the Student Senate.
It calls on the Board of Regents to “restore representation of faculty, staff and students … before the committee begins its work.”
“Regents serve for seven years, which is a long time, but faculty are here permanently. We have a permanent stake in this,” said Georges Cravins, a geography professor at UW-L and the faculty representative for the university. “They could have created a lot of goodwill if they had made this more open and inclusive of everyone. It just doesn't make sense.”
Regent President Drew Petersen appointed the nine-person committee, which will start the work of replacing Ray Cross next month, and has defended its composition.
Selecting a president is one of the board’s chief responsibilities, he said, adding that faculty, staff and students will have opportunities to offer input.
“We’re very focused on making sure faculty, staff, students have tremendous engagement in this process,” Petersen said last week. “I think this is a very thoughtful committee that represents faculty, students, staff and regents. We’re very proud of the credentials and commitment that people have made to serve on this committee.”
Still, the group is the smallest and least diverse UW presidential search committee since at least the early 1990s.
The committee is comprised of:
- Michael Grebe, regent vice president (committee chair)
- Drew Petersen, regent president
- Mike Jones, regent
- Edmund Manydeeds III, regent
- Torrey Tiedeman, student regent
- Regina Millner, former regent
- Rebecca Blank, UW-Madison chancellor
- Renee Wachter, UW-Superior chancellor
- Betsy Morgan, UW-La Crosse provost
By comparison, the most recent UW presidential search committee had 18 members, including five regents, three former regents, one system administrator, three campus administrators, two professors, a Wisconsin Public Television promotion manager, a lead custodian and a student.
Cravins said that, when he came to UW-L in 1990, large and diverse committees were the standard. The whole system, he said, worked in a democratic way.
“Coming from Massachusetts, I saw that this was a very democratic, due-process system,” he said. “The UW System is one of the most outstanding systems in the United States, and none of that reputation was built on top-down management. But the decision-makers have been chipping away and chipping away at those traditions.
“This decision is unfortunate … because some faculty just threw up their arms and said, ‘This is what we expect,’ ” Cravins said. “Over the years, they’ve seen so many changes that they feel are not in their interest, or that hurts them. It’s created this feeling that they don’t matter.”
The resolution circulating among UW campuses states that the committee “represents a significant departure from past practice” and defies the concept of shared governance.
“Faculty, staff and students are key stakeholders in the University of Wisconsin System,” it reads, “and can provide valuable perspectives on the role of the president that are distinct from those of the regents and system administrators.”
Cross, 71, was the chancellor of UW Colleges and UW-Extension before stepping into his current role in 2014. He announced his intention to retire on Oct. 25, calling his time as president “the most rewarding work” in his life.
Cross’ successor will oversee the system’s 26 campuses, 40,000 employees and 167,000 students.
That person will also inherit faculty and staff concerns that the Board of Regents has done too little to shield the system from budget cuts and other controversial policies, such as the removal of tenure protections.
