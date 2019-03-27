January Lincoln/SOTA II/Coulee Montessori students of the month:
8th grade
- Roman Westrich, son of Andrew and Teresa Westrich
7th grade
- Madeline Loh, daughter of Stanton and Adrienne Loh
6th grade
- Brianna Grilley, daughter of Daniel Grilley and Tamara Byrne
