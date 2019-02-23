The following students were chosen as the January Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:
6th grade
- Maddie Eggerichs, daughter of Steve and Tara Eggerichs
- Hailey Olson, daughter of Andy and Amy Olson
- Brayden Wall, son of Mark and Tamara Wall
7th grade
- Abby Vick, daughter of Bryan Vick and Lynn Brueggen
- Gabrielle Gunderson, daughter of Bart and Erin Gunderson
- Lukas Taebel, son of Dave and Amy Taebel
8th grade
- Jack Tischer, son of Steven and Pamela Tischer
- Carson Kopecky, son of Matt and Tracey Kopecky
- Hannah Rieck, daughter of Timothy and Tara Rieck
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.