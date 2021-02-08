 Skip to main content
January students of the month for Logan High School
January students of the month for Logan High School

January students of the month for Logan High School:

Freshmen

Mason Schillinger, child of Brenda Brault and Walter Schillinger

Cheng Yeng Yang, child of Ka Ying Xiong and Wacha Yang

Sophomores

Lily Engen, child of Melissa and Benjamin Engen

Matt Timm, child of Carmen Herzog

Juniors

Olivia Runyon, child of Josh and Maureen Runyon

Tatyana Roberts, child of Gregg and Natalia Roberts

Katey Simonson, child of Lisa Simonson and Karl Fennigkoh

Seniors

Jonah Gruen, child of Scott and Tammy Gruen

Zachary Menden, child of Benjamin and Julie Menden

LaCrossroads

9/10: Miranda Spears, child of Matt and Roberta Spears

11/12: Emilia Lopez, child of Mitzi Cardona and David Kranz

Cheng Yeng Yang.jpg

Yang
Emilia Lopez.jpg

Lopez
Jonah Gruen.jpg

Gruen
Katey Simonson.jpg

Simonson
Lily Engen.jpg

Engen
Mason Schillinger.jpg

Schillinger
Matt Timm.jpg

Timm
Miranda Spears.jpg

Spears
Olivia Runyon.jpg

Runyon
Tatyana Roberts.jpg

Roberts
Zachary Menden.jpg

Menden
