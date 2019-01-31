The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s College of Liberal Studies has a new dean.
Karl Kunkel, a former administrator at Southeast Missouri State University, was named to the position on Thursday. His appointment comes at a time of rebranding for the college -- its name is changing to the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities at the end of May.
“I look forward to joining the leadership team and working collaboratively with the high-quality, student-centered, and obviously very dedicated faculty and staff in the college,” Kunkel wrote in an email. “CASSH has a well-developed strategic plan, particularly in relationship to advocating for the liberal arts, advancing inclusive excellence and fostering partnerships.”
A sociologist by training, Kunkel has served as a dean at Pittsburg State University in Kansas and, more recently, as the provost at Southeast Missouri State. He resigned that position last May so he could return to a full-time faculty job.
At Pittsburg State, in the same role he’ll have at UW-L, Kunkel worked with faculty and other administrators to implement a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree, the first doctoral program offered by the university.
He helped secure recurring legislative funding that allowed the university to create new bachelor of science and master of science degrees.
And he was part of a team that developed an online general education program intended to curb summer enrollment losses.
Kunkel’s academic specialties include criminal justice policy, criminal courts and law, and social justice issues in criminology.
UW-L Provost Betsy Morgan said Kunkel stood out from other candidates because of his experience, his desire to oversee a liberal arts college and his overall knowledge of UW-L.
Kunkel said he was “thrilled and honored” to be selected.
“I am excited to work with faculty and staff, further enhancing academic programs and the reputation of the college while ultimately providing a transformative experience for all students touched by CASSH either as majors, minors, through general education courses, and/or through participating in the visual and performing arts,” he wrote.
