Kind backs measure to protect defrauded students: Resolution seeks to block DeVos' policy proposal

Under President Obama, students could seek relief as a group after instances of widespread fraud by a college, such as the Corinthian case.

DeVos has since rewritten that 2016 rule, which is still in place though not being enforced, in a way that would require students to seek relief individually.

Her rewrite would also lower the cap for how much the federal government can spend on loan forgiveness, limit the types of misconduct that could trigger a pay out, and require students to provide additional documentation that they were defrauded.

“We cannot tolerate fraud in higher education, nor can we tolerate furiously giving away taxpayer money to those who have submitted a false claim or aren’t eligible for relief,” DeVos said in December. “This new methodology treats students fairly and ensures that taxpayers who did not go to college or who faithfully paid off their student loans do not shoulder student loan costs for those who didn’t suffer harm.”

As Democrats and Republicans quarrel over a potential rule change, DeVos is refusing to enforce the current standard, delaying relief decisions for more than 200,000 people who say they were defrauded by for-profit colleges.

DeVos' rewriting would take effect in July.