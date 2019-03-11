La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School is hosting a number of activities March 21, including the annual Bringing Books to Life event.
Bringing Books to Life features teachers, parents and community members dressing in character and reading to students. It will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Also on March 21, community members can get a Famous Dave’s dinner in the elementary cafeteria between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Dinners can be purchased ($5 for children and $7 for adults) the night of, while supplies last.
Community members are also invited to a student art gallery walk (4:30 to 7 p.m.) and the spring book fair (running all day, ending at 7 p.m.).
